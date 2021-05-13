bitCNY Trading Down 1.2% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.11 or 0.00617685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00235480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.56 or 0.01091698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.94 or 0.01188684 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

