Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,266.65

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $70,266.65 and approximately $170.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.00611310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00234314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.84 or 0.01191199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.01038999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

