Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0080

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $80,295.25 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $755.40 or 0.01504122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,987,313 coins and its circulating supply is 9,987,309 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

