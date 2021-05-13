Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Blue Bird stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,218. The company has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

