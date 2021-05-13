Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,260 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

