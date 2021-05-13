Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Pershing Square Tontine Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

