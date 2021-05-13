Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

