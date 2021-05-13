Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

