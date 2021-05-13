Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.92 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.