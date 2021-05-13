BMO Capital Markets Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$41.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$34.40 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.