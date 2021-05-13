BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

