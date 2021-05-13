BMO Capital Markets Raises Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $14.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

