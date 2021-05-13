BOLT (BOLT) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $437,626.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.78 or 0.01063395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00069311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00112895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062527 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

