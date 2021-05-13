Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price upped by Truist from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

BCEI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,055. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

