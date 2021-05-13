Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

