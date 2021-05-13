Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,364. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

