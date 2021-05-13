Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The stock has a market cap of C$280.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.