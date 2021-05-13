Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.