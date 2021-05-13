Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.