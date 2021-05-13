Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 243860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

EPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

