Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $14.82 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 5,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,973. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

