Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.78. 182,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

