Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $255,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 950,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

