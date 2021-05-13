Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $182.35. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

