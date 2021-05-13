bpost SA/NV’s (BPOSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

