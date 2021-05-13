Bray Capital Advisors Sells 235 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

