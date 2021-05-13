Brian E. Donley Acquires 2,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Brian E. Donley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

