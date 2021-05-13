Brian Watt Sells 2,016 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44.

IOSP traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 79,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,072. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

