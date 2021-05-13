Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

