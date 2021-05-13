BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

