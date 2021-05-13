BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.91 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.72 and its 200-day moving average is $257.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

