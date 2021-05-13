BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,237 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

