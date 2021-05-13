Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Akamai Technologies also reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,424. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

