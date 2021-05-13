Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,980. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -205.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

