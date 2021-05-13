Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $86.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $510.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 1,966,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,801. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

