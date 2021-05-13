Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post sales of $57.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.90 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.