Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $433.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 41,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,809. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $866,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

