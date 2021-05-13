Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,090,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $8,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $35,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Skillz by 521.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

