Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,195. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.