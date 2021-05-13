Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.27 Million

Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $118.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $486.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.89 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

