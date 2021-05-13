Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 499,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.