Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 220,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

