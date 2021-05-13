Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $140.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. 260,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

