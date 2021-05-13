Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

