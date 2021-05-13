Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,992. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 604,673 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,279,820 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 53,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

