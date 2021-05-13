Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $57.29

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

