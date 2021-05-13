Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 204.82

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.82 ($2.68).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Barclays alerts:

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 6.72 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 174.74 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 42,337,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,672,066. The firm has a market cap of £29.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.