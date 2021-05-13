Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT at $12.05

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

CWSRF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

