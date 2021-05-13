Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IRWD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

