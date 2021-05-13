Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $14.67

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

